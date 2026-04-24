Why Bloom Energy Stock Is Charging Higher This Week

Key Points

Several firms hiked their price targets on Bloom Energy stock.

Last week, Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Oracle.

Bloom Enery reports first quarter 2026 financial results next week.

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Charging higher throughout the week, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock has closed higher than where it ended the previous trading sessions. While the company hasn't announced any news this week, investors are likely responding to reports that several firms have raised their price targets on the fuel cell stock.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bloom Energy stock is up 14.3% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's market session.

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Firms foresee shares of this fuel cell specialist flying higher

Bloom Energy stock saw two price target increases on Tuesday. Keeping a neutral rating on the stock, Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri boosted the price target to $229 from $162. Also that day, Manav Gupta, a UBS analyst, lifted the price target on Bloom Energy to $251 from $170, maintaining a buy rating.

On Wednesday, Baird raised its price target on Bloom Energy stock to $242 from $172, while keeping an outperform rating.

For context, Bloom Energy stock had closed at $207.86 last Friday.

Besides the higher price targets, the company's announcement last week of its expanding partnership with Oracle to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure using Bloom's fuel cell systems is likely continuing to motivate investors to click the buy button on Bloom Energy stock.

Is it too late to click the buy button on Bloom Energy stock?

While analysts' expectations that Bloom Energy stock is poised to soar, investors would be better off paying close attention to what the company reports next week regarding Q1 2026 financial results. Management projects 2026 revenue of $3.1billion to $3.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 to $1.48. Expectations for Bloom Energy are high now, and if the company's Q1 2026 performance suggests it won't meet its 2026 guidance, the hydrogen stock is likely to plunge.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.