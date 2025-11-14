Why Bloom Energy Stock Is Bouncing Back Today and Soaring Higher

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock has soared in 2025.

Industry peer Ballard Power Systems reported strong third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday.

Of the limited options, Bloom Energy stands as a leading choice for fuel cell-interested investors.

While yesterday it may have seemed that Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock was dying on the vine, shares of the fuel cell specialist are poised to end the week on a much more auspicious note. Though the company hasn't reported anything positive to substantiate the stock's move, there are some likely catalysts motivating investors to click the buy button.

As of 12:43 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy are up 11.9%.

Yesterday's sell-off provides a buying opportunity for fuel cell aficionados

Investors' appetite for Bloom Energy stock has remained strong throughout 2025. From the start of the year through the end of October, shares of Bloom Energy have soared 429%.

But the market recognized that the stock had gotten a little ahead of itself yesterday and chose to trim their positions. With the stock price a little lower to start today, fuel cell advocates are likely feeling better about resuming the buying activity. After all, Bloom Energy is emerging as the fuel cell company most adept at progressing toward profitability.

The other factor behind Bloom Energy stock's rise likely stems from the fuel cell industry peer Ballard Power Solutions (NASDAQ: BLDP), which reported third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday that beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. Investors are surmising that fuel cell solutions are becoming increasingly sought after, as illustrated by Ballard's financial results, a trend that that will surely benefit Bloom Energy -- and its stock.

Is it too late to buy Bloom Energy stock after today's rise?

For those interested in fuel cell exposure, Bloom Energy stands out as one of the leading (if not the best) options. With shares priced at 13.2 times sales, it's not an inexpensive option, but sometimes quality demands a premium. Nonetheless, there are other fuel cell options investors may want to consider.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.