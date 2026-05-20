Why Bloom Energy Stock Bounced 8% Higher Today

Key Points

The scope of the deal is impressive.

The company's fuel cell solutions will help expedite the client's AI infrastructure build-out.

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Fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was a star in its niche with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares zoomed 8% higher during the day's trading, thanks largely to a new partnership with a prominent name in the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services space.

Scale and speed

That partner is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which announced the tie-up in a press release. It and Bloom will deploy the latter company's fuel cell solutions in Nebius's build-out of AI infrastructure.

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The Bloom systems are to supply "behind-the-meter" (i.e., onsite) electricity for the infrastructure that undergirds Nebius's AI cloud platform. The advantage of this system is that it's modular and can be deployed relatively quickly at times when greater power is required.

Nebius added that, given this, the partnership's first project with 328 megawatts of installed capacity is expected to go live this year -- a massive number that makes this a very large-scale project.

Nebius said that a major reason it chose Bloom's fuel cells is that they are collectively a "greener" energy solution than other forms of power generation.

In the press release, Nebius quoted Bloom's chief commercial officer, Aman Joshi, as saying that the arrangement "brings together Bloom's clean fuel cell technology and AI-native infrastructure, and helps deliver a community-friendly, high-performance solution at scale."

A boon for sure

Nebius did not provide any financial details about the Bloom deal, making it tough to gauge how it might impact either company's financials. Securing a monster supply deal with a known AI company will significantly enhance Bloom's reputation, and within a white-hot segment of the tech sphere. Investors were right to trade the stock up on the news.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.