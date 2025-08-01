Why Bloom Energy Plunged Today Before Recovering

Key Points Bloom's energy server technology is a great fit for AI data centers.

Last night's earnings report was strong, with Bloom beating revenue expectations.

However, the stock had already rallied on a big announcement with Oracle last week, leading to profit taking following earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Shares of on-premises electricity generator provider Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) plunged initially today, down 13% at one point, before recovering to a 1.4% decline as of 3:26 p.m. ET.

Bloom reported second-quarter earnings last night, beating revenue estimates but missing the mark on the adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings-per-share (EPS) line.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Of course, Bloom is a growth stock, so the top line matters more. However, since the stock had already had a massive run following recent deals with big data center and utility names, investors appeared to take profits on the less-than-absolutely perfect quarter. Management also merely "reaffirmed" 2025 guidance, without raising numbers.

Bloom Energy is blooming at AI data centers

In Q2, revenue climbed 19.5% to $401.2 million, beating expectations, while adjusted losses per share narrowed from $0.27 to $0.18, missing expectations of $0.08.

Bloom management also said it was looking forward to doubling its production capacity, which will no doubt entail higher costs. But that capacity growth appears to be backed up by strong demand.

Bloom's energy server product can produce electricity from either natural gas or hydrogen via a chemical process without combustion, thereby lowering emissions. The technology appears to be on the brink of much wider adoption, given the need for reliable, cleaner electricity at AI data centers. Last week, Bloom announced a direct partnership with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) in which Bloom will supply on-site power to Oracle data centers within 90 days.

The announcement sent the stock flying, and CEO KR Sridhar noted the partnership may pave the way for more direct deals with AI hyperscalers. On the conference call with analysts, Sridhar noted the Oracle deal is "the first time we as a company are directly interacting with the hyperscaler as our customer...we are the primary source, and it is load following. So it will prove that we can load follow at large scale."

Earnings seem to be a "sell-the-news" event

Bloom has exciting AI-fueled growth potential, but since the stock had already rocketed higher last week on the Oracle announcement, it appears investors were eager to take profits on the less-than-perfect quarter. However, the bounce back following today's initial plunge indicates there weren't really any red flags to speak of.

Valuation would be the biggest risk here, as Bloom's stock is quite expensive. Shares trade for 5.5 times sales and 80 times this year's adjusted earnings estimates.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $625,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.