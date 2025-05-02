Why Block Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of Block (NYSE: XYZ) are falling on Friday. The stock dropped 20.7% as of 12:55 p.m. ET and was down as much as 24.3% earlier in the day. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

A big miss for Block

Block reported its Q1 2025 numbers yesterday, underperforming across the board. Revenue for the quarter was down 3% year over year (YOY), coming in at $5.77 billion when $6.2 billion was expected. While its earnings per share (EPS) were up 19% YOY to $0.56, Wall Street had expected $0.97 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The company lowered its guidance as well. The company expects a Q2 gross profit of $2.45 billion and $9.96 billion for the full year. Analysts were expecting $2.54 billion and $10.2 billion, respectively. The company cited a soft macro environment, weak consumer spending, and lower inflows during what is usually a strong tax refund season for its weaker-than-expected numbers.

Cash App is struggling

At the heart of Block's growth potential is Cash App, a competitor of Venmo from PayPal. While Cash App's gross profit did inch up 10% YOY to $1.38 billion, it fell short of expectations and was half the growth Venmo delivered.

Not the time to buy

Despite the 20% haircut today, I don't think Block is a good bet at the moment. The report reveals a struggling business whose core growth product is stagnant and failing to keep pace with the competition.

Should you invest $1,000 in Block right now?

Before you buy stock in Block, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Block wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $684,068!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short June 2025 $77.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.