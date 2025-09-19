Why Block Is More Than Just a Bitcoin Play

Key Points Unlike other corporate Bitcoin plays, Block isn't reliant on the lead cryptocurrency.

Block is a diversified fintech that has integrated Bitcoin into its operations.

10 stocks we like better than Block ›

The number of companies adding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their corporate treasuries has soared this year. Block (NYSE: XYZ) ranks 13th in BitcoinTreasuries' list of public companies that hold the top cryptocurrency. But Block, which started adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet in 2020, differs from other businesses on the list.

First, its Bitcoin holdings align with its business operations. Second, unlike companies like Strategy, Block isn't raising money to buy more Bitcoin. It simply spends 10% of the money it makes from Bitcoin products on buying Bitcoin.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Finally, Bitcoin only makes up one area of its operations. Block is a diversified fintech business with an evolving range of payment solutions.

The many faces of Block

Block launched in 2009 as a payment solutions software company called Square. The company later renamed itself to reflect its broader focus. But Square -- with a suite of financial tools for small businesses -- continues to be a core segment.

Another key component of Block's business is Cash App, aimed at individuals. The app offers a mix of financial services, including payments, money transfers, and Bitcoin investments. Block also has a Buy Now Pay Later platform called Afterpay, as well as Bitcoin mining and wallet products.

Bitcoin is still a key focus. Block Head Jack Dorsey is a Bitcoin maximalist who believes it could become the native currency of the internet. It's integrated into many parts of the company. For example, Square has just rolled out payment solutions for merchants that make it easier for consumers to pay with Bitcoin.

Block hasn't benefited from Bitcoin's surge

Ultimately, Block is more of a fintech company than a Bitcoin one -- and that's reflected in its performance. Fintechs have had a challenging 2025. As of Sept. 16, Bitcoin has gained about 23% year to date. In contrast, Block shares are down almost 12%, partly due to disappointing earnings results.

Investors can't ignore Block's Bitcoin focus when evaluating the company. But other factors matter too, such as how it will navigate an increasingly competitive landscape and how it will handle any stablecoin growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Block right now?

Before you buy stock in Block, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Block wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.