Why Blackrock is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (BLK)

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel , with a staggering $20.61B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-averagestatistics including a strong 2.04% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Blackrock Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Blackrock Inc is $20.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/05/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BLK, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

