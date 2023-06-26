Why BlackRock ETF Filing Sent Bitcoin Surging

Bitcoin is up almost 20% since the filing of a spot ETF application by BlackRock BLK, the world's largest asset manager, though still down more than 55% from its 2021 peak.

Other ETF providers, including Bitwise, WisdomTree WT, Invesco IVZ, and Valkyrie, quickly joined the race with their filings for products similar to the iShares Bitcoin Trust. The first-mover advantage is huge in the ETF world, as we have seen in many cases.

We also learned last week that EDX Markets, a new cryptocurrency exchange backed by Citadel, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab SCHW, started operating recently. The launch of the exchange suggests institutional interest in crypto assets.

The SEC has so far rejected more than 30 spot bitcoin ETF applications on concerns regarding fraud and market manipulation. BlackRock's filing includes a proposed surveillance sharing agreement between Nasdaq and an unnamed bitcoin trading platform, likely Coinbase COIN.

The decision on the lawsuit filed by Grayscale against the regulator over the conversion of its massive Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC into an ETF is expected this fall. GBTC operates more like a closed-end fund and can often trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV).

GBTC's discount to its NAV, which averaged around 40% this year, per the Wall Street Journal, has narrowed since BlackRock's filing to about 30%.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO, the world's largest and most actively traded cryptocurrency ETF, invests primarily in bitcoin futures contracts.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC): ETF Research Reports

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.