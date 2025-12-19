Why BlackBerry Stock Soured Today

Key Points

BlackBerry stock fell 13.7% even though the company beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations.

Investors were hoping for more upside at the top end of guidance, not just a higher floor.

Valuation and expectations going into the report left minimal room for anything less than a flat-out bullish outlook.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry ›

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) went sour on Friday, following a solid earnings report with a side of constructive but unexciting guidance. The stock closed 13.7% lower, revisiting price levels not seen since mid-September.

When "solid" isn't good enough

The communications security and embedded systems specialist posted robust results in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Revenue fell 1.8% year-over-year to $141.8 million while adjusted earnings landed at $0.05 per diluted share, up from a breakeven result in the year-ago period. The analyst consensus had pointed to earnings near $0.04 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $135.6 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

BlackBerry's management also updated their full-year guidance, tightening their target ranges around the upper half of last quarter's guidance report. In other words, BlackBerry raised the lower end of its full-year target ranges while leaving most of the top-end levels untouched.

That's a mildly bullish review of the ongoing fourth quarter, but not exactly a home run. Shares were trading at a lofty 48 times trailing earnings on Thursday evening. Barely edging out Wall Street's expectations while top-line sales are down just wasn't enough, and the modest guidance boost didn't help.

Guidance, momentum, and expectations

It's not always easy to keep investors happy, despite above-guidance Q3 results and boosted targets across the lower end of most full-year guidance ranges.

Today's sell-off looks like a classic case of investors "selling the news" after a recent mini run-up, especially with BlackBerry still posting year-over-year revenue declines and bullish long-term expectations already baked in. The market is fixating on signs of slower momentum (particularly in key operating metrics like recurring revenues) rather than last quarter's backward-looking beat.

Should you buy stock in BlackBerry right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackBerry, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackBerry wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.