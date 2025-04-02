Why BlackBerry Stock Is Plummeting Today

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) are falling on Wednesday. The technology company's stock lost 8.6% as of 3:30 p.m. ET and was down as much as 21.2% earlier in the day. The steep decline comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed more modest movement.

The Canadian tech company and once king of the cell-phone market reported quarterly results that while beating estimates, delivered a disappointing revenue outlook.

Not what investors had hoped

BlackBerry projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $504 million to $534 million, falling significantly short of analysts' expectations of $567.3 million. The company's current-quarter revenue estimate of $107 million to $115 million also missed projections, triggering the sharp sell-off.

Particularly concerning to investors was the forecast for BlackBerry's Secure Communications unit -- a significant part of BlackBerry's total business -- which the company expects to generate $230 million to $240 million in fiscal 2026, down from $272.6 million in the prior year and much lower than the $277 million Wall Street projected.

Q4 beat expectations

Despite the poor forecast, the company posted a positive quarter, at least compared to analysts expectations. Revenue fell 7% year over year to hit $141.7 million. Earnings per share came in at $0.03. The company is continuing to transition from a smartphone manufacturer to a cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) software provider and it continues to be a difficult time for it (although I suppose it has been ever since the iPhone came out). I think there are still too many unknowns and investors should avoid the stock for now.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.