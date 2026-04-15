Why Is Black Diamond (BDTX) Up 19.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Black Diamond (BDTX). Shares have added about 19.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Black Diamond due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Black Diamond Posts Narrower Q4 Loss

Black Diamond did not generate any revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior-year period. The company posted an adjusted net loss per share of 14 cents per share, slightly narrower than a loss of 28 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting modest improvement in overall profitability.

Operating performance during the quarter benefited significantly from lower expenses following restructuring efforts and a sharper focus on core assets. Research and development (R&D) expenses fell nearly 49% to $6.3 million, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses declined about 34% to $4.0 million. These reductions more than offset a $7.3 million non-cash impairment charge related to right-of-use assets and property and equipment. As a result, total operating expenses decreased to $17.6 million from $18.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other income provided a modest tailwind, with interest income increasing to $1.2 million from $0.6 million, contributing to total other income of $2.5 million versus $2.3 million a year earlier. The company also delivered a slight earnings surprise, driven by improved cost control and a narrower loss base.

Although no revenue was recorded in the quarter, full-year FY2025 results included $70 million in license revenue from a strategic agreement with Servier. This upfront payment supported a shift to full-year profitability and strengthened cash flows.

Black Diamond continues to streamline its operations and prioritize its lead asset, silevertinib, including out-licensing non-core programs. Management highlighted encouraging early clinical data in EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM, with strong response rates observed in phase II studies. Upcoming catalysts include additional NSCLC data readouts and the initiation of a randomized phase II GBM trial in 2026. The company is also exploring partnerships to support later-stage development.

The balance sheet remains a key strength, with cash, cash equivalents, and investments rising to $128.7 million at year-end 2025, up more than 30% year over year. Management expects this liquidity to fund operations into the second half of 2028. Notably, full-year operating cash flow turned positive at $29.6 million, compared to a significant outflow in FY2024, driven by the Servier upfront payment, reduced expenses, and higher interest income.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Black Diamond has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Black Diamond has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Black Diamond is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Editas Medicine (EDIT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 37.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Editas reported revenues of $24.74 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -19.2%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares with -$0.55 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Editas is expected to post a loss of $0.30 per share, indicating a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -29.2% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Editas. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.