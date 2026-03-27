Why Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). Shares have lost about 7.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BJ's Restaurants due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

BJ's Restaurants Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

BJ's Restaurants reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it recorded an adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents.



Total revenues of $355.4 million topped the consensus mark of $352 million. The top line increased 3.2% year over year.



Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.6% year over year compared with a 5.5% rise reported in the prior-year quarter.

BJRI Expenses & Operating Margins

During the quarter, the cost of sales (as a percentage of revenues) decreased to 25.5% from 25.9% a year ago. Labor and benefits remained consistent at 35.8%, while occupancy and operating costs declined to 22.6% from 22.9% in the prior-year period.



General and administrative expenses rose to 7.1% of sales, compared with 6.9% in the year-ago quarter.



Restaurant-level operating profit came in at $57.2 million, up 8.2% year over year, with the restaurant-level operating margin expanding 70 basis points to 16.1% from 15.4% in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $35.6 million, rising 7.4% from $33.1 million reported last year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at $23.9 million, compared with $26.1 million at fiscal 2024-end. Total debt amounted to $85 million, rising from $66.5 million at the end of fiscal 2024.



During the quarter, the company repurchased and retired approximately 167,000 shares for $5.4 million. As of Feb. 25, 2026, the company had approximately $93.2 million available under its authorized share repurchase program.

BJRI’s 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, the company expects comparable restaurant sales to increase 1% to 3% year over year. Management anticipates restaurant-level operating profit to be between $221 million and $233 million, while adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the range of $140 million to $150 million.



Capital expenditures are expected to be between $85 million and $95 million. The company anticipates share repurchases up to $50 million, subject to market conditions.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, BJ's Restaurants has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, BJ's Restaurants has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

BJ's Restaurants belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, Restaurant Brands (QSR), has gained 4.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Restaurant Brands reported revenues of $2.47 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.4%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares with $0.81 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Restaurant Brands is expected to post earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.8% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Restaurant Brands. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.