Why Bitwise XRP ETF Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Vanguard will now allow investors to trade crypto ETFs on its brokerage platform.

A key banking regulator spoke to members of the House Financial Services Committee about stablecoins.

10 stocks we like better than Bitwise Xrp ETF ›

The Bitwise XRP ETF (NYSEMKT: XRP) is up 8.1% on Tuesday as of 3:02 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%.

The newly launched spot XRP ETF is up after Vanguard gave the green light to trade crypto ETFs on its platform, as well as Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman's appearance before a key House committee.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Vanguard allows XRP ETFs

Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager on the planet, has long been a skeptic of cryptocurrencies, viewing them as too risky and too speculative for its liking. Investors have been barred from trading crypto mutual funds and ETFs, like the Bitwise XRP ETF, on its platform.

The prohibition has now been lifted after Vanguard announced late yesterday that traders could now access these funds through its brokerage. Given Vanguard's brokerage clients collectively manage $11 trillion in assets, the reversal is significant news.

Stablecoin rules are coming

Fed Vice Chair Bowman spoke before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday, telling legislators she will work to create stablecoin regulations for banks and pledged to protect financial stability while encouraging responsible innovation. The comments helped boost cryptos across the board.

XRP is hyped up

To state the obvious, as a spot ETF, the Bitwise XRP ETF's fate is XRP's fate, and while the technology surrounding XRP is extremely useful, I believe its current valuation is driven primarily by speculation and a fundamental misunderstanding of its tokenomics by investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitwise Xrp ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitwise Xrp ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitwise Xrp ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.