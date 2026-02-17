Why Bittensor Surged Nearly 18% This Weekend

Key Points

Bittensor's status as a leading machine learning and AI crypto dictates a good deal of its near-term price action.

Improving sentiment among crypto traders and investors this weekend has propelled the project's native TAO token nearly 18% higher.

Other key fundamental factors appear to be driving outsized interest in one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks in the market.

A long weekend has come and gone, but the good news for cryptocurrency investors is that this market doesn't sleep. Since 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) has seen its token value surge 17.8% as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That's a notable move, considering what this particular project represents to most investors-a way to play the intersection of blockchain technology and the artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning revolution.

Bittensor's uptrend has been in place for roughly a week, so this most recent move is worth considering. At this point, many investors are likely assessing how long this uptrend can persist and whether the momentum of Bittensor and other AI-linked crypto projects can continue.

Here's what to make of the key drivers behind Bittensor's most recent moves.

What's driving Bittensor's impressive upside?

In addition to improving sentiment in the crypto market overall, there are a number of token-specific catalysts investors appear to be honing in on right now as reasons to own Bittensor. That said, I do think harping on Bittensor's status as an overall gauge of investor interest in blockchain AI projects is important, as an improvement in said sentiment over the past weekend appears to be holding into trading on Tuesday.

Several analysts have come forward with bullish theses around Bittensor and its ability to see valuation expansion driven by strong underlying tailwinds supporting crypto networks like Bittensor, which act as the backbone for much of the machine learning and AI building taking place on-chain. I happen to agree with the overarching thesis that Bittensor could be a long-term winner in this regard.

That said, I do think the specific news of a surge in subnet usage over the past week (up 34% from the prior week) suggests that there is indeed a fundamental story to be told here. If Bittensor can show continued, sustainable growth across its underlying subnets and bring on new partners and users, this is a top token that may be worth buying on the dip. That's what the market appears to be indicating today, at least for now.

Should you buy stock in Bittensor right now?

