Why Bitmine Immersion Technologies Stock Was Crushing it This Week

An operational update, combined with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) quarter-point rate cut, was helping drive Bitmine Immersion Technologies's (NYSEMKT: BMNR) stock higher over the past few trading days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the shares were climbing 5% higher week-to-date in mid-session trading on Friday.

The Fed's rate slice, announced following the wrap-up of its Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting, was largely anticipated by market players. Nevertheless, as lower rates generally support cryptocurrency prices, that also applies to crypto "treasury" companies like Bitmine.

Rewinding the clock slightly, on Monday Bitmine published its latest weekly operational update. This revealed that management remains very bullish on the future of Ethereum, its preferred digital currency. The company's Ethereum holdings comprised 3,864,951 units of the cryptocurrency, following its acquisition of 138,452 over the preceding week.

In the update, Bitmine wrote that its continued belief in Ethereum stemmed, among other factors, from the Fusaka upgrade earlier this month. This was a significant adjustment to the Ethereum network, which, in the company's opinion, "delivers an array of improvements in scalability, enhanced security, and usability."

Bitmine also revealed that it added one Bitcoin to its collection of the No. 1 crypto, for a new total of 193. Meanwhile, its stake in fellow crypto company Eightco Holdings stood at $36 million, and its cash holdings totaled $1 billion.

Bitmine's updates, at first glance, suggest that the company's portfolio is well-diversified. In fact, its holdings are heavily weighted in favor of Ethereum. Ultimately, Bitmine feels like an appropriate investment for fellow Ethereum believers who want a little hedging alongside that substantial stake. Other investors might be better off passing on the stock.

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.