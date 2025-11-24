Why BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Surged Nearly 20% Higher Today

Key Points

The major Ethereum holder was caught up in a major crypto rally.

This derived largely from increasing hopes that the Fed, contrary to previous belief, will hike interest rates in December.

10 stocks we like better than Bitmine Immersion Technologies ›

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR) certainly had timing on its side as the Thanksgiving-shortened stock trading week began. On a broadly very bullish Monday for cryptocurrencies -- and crypto stocks -- the company published an encouraging business update. This combination of positive factors sent its share price skyward by almost 20% that trading session.

Exquisite timing

BitMine is essentially a cryptocurrency treasury company, with a particular focus on holding a substantial position in Ethereum. An extended rout in cryptocurrencies seemed to reverse suddenly in recent days, lifting the value of many coins, tokens, and crypto stocks, such as BitMine.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Much of this was due to increasing optimism that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates next month. Previously, many market players and economists were forecasting it wouldn't.

This was compounded by the publication of the update, which occurred before market open. The company revealed that as of Sunday evening, it held nearly 3.63 million Ethereum, 192 Bitcoin, and a $38 million stake in major institutional Worldcoin holder Eightco Holdings.

That Ethereum position is notably higher than the slightly over 2.83 million tally BitMine divulged near the end of September. The company's Bitcoin holding is unchanged from then.

A fine stock for Ethereum enthusiasts

Of course, not every cryptocurrency or crypto stock is created equal. However, as members of a distinctive asset class, they tend to move in concert. BitMine is certainly an appropriate, sideways play on the future of Ethereum (which I'd imagine will remain its foundational asset), so the crypto's bulls should consider it for a buy. Otherwise, I'd caution that this stock is a relatively volatile investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitmine Immersion Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitmine Immersion Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.