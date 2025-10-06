Why Bitmine Immersion Technologies Popped by More Than 11% Today

Key Points

The crypto specialist maintained its position as the world's major Ethereum holder.

It also divulged other holdings in its latest portfolio update.

10 stocks we like better than Bitmine Immersion Technologies ›

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR), which is known in the cryptocurrency world as a top holder of Ethereum, had some good news to report on what was already a fine Monday for crypto stocks generally. It also benefited handsomely from its association with a hot peer company and the altcoin in which that business specializes.

On the back of an operational update detailing its holdings in Ethereum and other assets, investors traded the stock up by more than 11% on the day.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In the Ether

Companies that mine and/or acquire top cryptocurrencies like to publish monthly operational updates, and Bitmine is no exception.

On Monday morning, it took the wraps off its latest digest, revealing that as of the end of September, it held just over 2.83 million Ethereum (worth a total of roughly $13.3 billion at the current price). In addition to that anchor holding, Bitmine also possessed 192 Bitcoin and a $113 million stake in Eightco Holdings.

The Ethereum figure buttressed Bitmine's status as the holder of the largest Ethereum treasury on this planet.

Small world

However, it might have been Eightco that was the real star of Bitmine's portfolio on Monday. That company announced less than a month ago it aims to raise $250 million to fund its aim of building a position in the recently ascendant crypto Wordlcoin.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitmine Immersion Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitmine Immersion Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.