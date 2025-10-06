Why BitFuFu Stock Crept Higher Today

Key Points

The crypto mining specialist unveiled its latest operational update.

One key metric rose in September month over month, while another slipped.

10 stocks we like better than BitFuFu ›

BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU), a provider of cloud mining services for clients wanting to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and a miner of the crypto itself, was doing as well as its associated coin on Monday. Bitcoin's rise wasn't the only reason for BitFuFu's stock price improvement (it closed up nearly 3% in price that day), as the company released an operational update that was welcomed by the market.

Up and down in September

Before market open that day, BitFuFu published its latest monthly Bitcoin production and mining operations update for September.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

During the month, the company's proprietary holdings of the No. 1 crypto increased by 60 Bitcoin to a total of 1,959 as of Sept. 30.

Investors were more cheered by that than discouraged by its Bitcoin production figure, which accounts for its own production plus that generated by its clients. This amounted to 329 Bitcoin for September, down from the August number of 408.

Two-track strategy maintained

In the press release detailing BitFuFu's September operational performance, the company quoted CEO Leo Lu as saying that it is "executing our treasury strategy to accumulate Bitcoin through two levers: efficient self-mining, driven by low-cost power and next-generation miners, and disciplined, opportunistic Bitcoin purchases."

"Together, these actions position us to continue compounding Bitcoin holdings over time," Lu added.

Should you invest $1,000 in BitFuFu right now?

Before you buy stock in BitFuFu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BitFuFu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.