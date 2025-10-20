Why Bitcoin Is Surging Today

Key Points

The broader crypto market is seeing bullish momentum today, and Bitcoin is participating in the rally.

Investors think that risk factors related to the trade war and government shutdown could be easing.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is posting substantial gains in a day of rebound trading for the broader crypto market. The cryptocurrency's token price had risen 2% over the previous 24 hours of trading, as of 5 p.m. ET Monday.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are moving higher today as investors make trades in response to signs that some key risk factors could be moderating. With recent rebound momentum, Bitcoin has now cut its valuation loss over the last week to approximately 7%.

Bitcoin rises as crypto market rebounds

On the heels of some significant sell-offs, the cryptocurrency market has recently been seeing some positive rebound momentum. While investors have been worried about U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, the government shutdown, and trade issues with China, investors got some reassuring news on those fronts today. A White House advisor indicated that negotiations could draw the government shutdown to a close this week, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also indicated that trade tensions between the U.S. and China had recently de-escalated.

What's next for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has seen some significant valuation swings across 2025's trading, but the cryptocurrency's token price is still up approximately 17% across the stretch.

In addition to government shutdown and trade war news, investors are also buying into Bitcoin today, thanks to expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearly locked into delivering another rate cut at its meeting in October. While investors are more split on whether the Fed will issue another rate cut at its December meeting, optimism surrounding another rate reduction is rising. If the Fed issues two more rate cuts this year, that would likely be a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.