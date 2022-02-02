Why Bitcoin Miners Like Riot Blockchain Fell Today

What happened

A bad day for the leading cryptocurrencies typically means a bad day for cryptocurrency mining companies. Sure enough, on a Wednesday where both Bitcoin and Ethereum sagged in U.S. dollar price, so did major miners.

This was compounded by disappointing preliminary earnings from a peer. As a result, shares of Bitcoin-digger Bit Mining (NYSE: BTCM) slipped by more than 9% on the day, followed by Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), with declines at around the 7% mark.

So what

Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ: GREE), a member of that crypto-mining club, reported preliminary Q4 and full-year 2021 results Wednesday morning. The Bitcoin miner expects to post revenue of around $44 million for the period, with a net loss coming in at $41 million to $51 million.

These results, with that gaping net loss, clearly didn't please investors. They unceremoniously traded the stock down by nearly 12% on the day.

With major cryptos like Bitcoin still getting smacked by the bears, and a peer reporting a likely deep bottom-line deficit, few investors were interested in Bit Mining, Riot Blockchain, CleanSpark, or basically any other company extracting digital coinage. I should note that none of those three companies had any negative news of their own that would have organically driven down their share prices.

Now what

Zooming out on a wider picture, investors still remain hesitant about cryptocurrencies, in general.

The Fed is almost certain to start raising interest rates in the very near future, a move that typically drains investment monies out of more speculative assets -- and cryptocurrencies are Exhibit A for such investments. And if investors shy away from digital coins and tokens, you can bet your bottom Bitcoin they'll keep avoiding mining stocks, too.

10 stocks we like better than Riot Blockchain, Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Riot Blockchain, Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Eric Volkman owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.