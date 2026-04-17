Why Bitcoin Made a Breakthrough on Friday

Key Points

With that, investors piled into relatively risky financial assets.

Exhibit A for this asset class -- cryptocurrencies.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

A sharp easing of geopolitical tensions on Friday led to a relief rally in financial assets considered to be risky. This particularly benefited cryptocurrencies, and even more particularly was a boon for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It broke through a fairly narrow range it had been trading in for weeks, and as of 4 P.M. Eastern time that day, it was up by 3% to over $77,000 -- a level it hasn't touched since February.

Less dire Straits?

That morning, both U.S. and Iranian officials announced that the Strait of Hormuz was open, at least for the 10 days of the recently agreed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Although President Trump said the American blockade of the Strait would remain in force, some vessels were confirmed to have transited its waters.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This, plus optimistic pronouncements from both sides, led to widespread hope that the war was nearing an end. That shook out into a sharp decline in oil prices and a rise in those risky asset classes that investors had been avoiding since the start of the conflict.

Since crude oil is used for a variety of purposes worldwide, its cost has a direct impact on the global economy. When prices are high for a sustained period, it tends to push inflation higher, and when that happens, central banks are usually compelled to raise interest rates.

In turn, higher interest rates make safer investments (government bonds, for example) more lucrative and therefore attractive. On the flip side, they drain enthusiasm for risky plays like cryptocurrencies.

Fingers crossed

There's clear momentum and desire on both sides for ending the war, so I think we'll continue to see progress toward a resolution (although it'll likely be of the "two steps forward, one back" variety). Crypto bulls are looking for a reason to enthusiastically buy into coins and tokens, and a peace settlement -- or even an extended ceasefire -- would be an appropriate one.

Given that, we shouldn't be surprised to see a rally in the coming days if true progress is achieved.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.