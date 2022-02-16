Why Bitcoin Is a Tool for Social Justice

While typical stock market investors are white men, 44% of bitcoin and crypto investors are non-white. Similarly, studies have shown Black and Latino Americans now outpace white Americans in bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing.

But too many are writing off this emerging trend as just another sign of the times, another signal of a GameStop investing culture gone awry – it isn’t. Rather, bitcoin’s rise in America is deeply rooted in our legacy of oppression of marginalized communities.

Black, LGBTQ and Latino Americans are distrustful of an establishment and its systems that have failed them repeatedly – and are failing them now. Many are exploring new, innovative solutions to the inequity of current financial service systems as well as new, innovative solutions to our society’s most challenging problems.

In their new book, "Bitcoin and the American Dream," Charlene Fadirepo and the Bitcoin Policy Group write about the rise of an alternative monetary system. The excerpt below shows how underserved communities are using bitcoin as a tool for social and economic justice, one that can help them increase their economic mobility by building generational wealth. It illustrates how bitcoin has become a beacon of hope.

Charlene Fadirepo is a former regulator and the founder of Guidefi, a fintech platform that connects women of color with financial experts and wealth education courses.

***

Embedded in our nation’s history is a legacy of oppression, racism and genocide.

More than ever, age, race, gender and sexual identity are shaping American policy, and for good reason. The U.S. is falling short in creating an economy where all citizens can build wealth regardless of background.

Elected leaders from both parties have an obligation to work toward dismantling the systems of oppression and discrimination that persist in this nation.

Social justice is an emerging part of the bitcoin discussion. The discriminatory practices of the U.S. banking industry have been well documented. Lawsuits and fines against banks reveal a history of fraud, higher fees and restricted access to credit that has disadvantaged all our minority communities.

While no monetary invention can eliminate the effects of discrimination, bitcoin offers Immigrant, Black, Brown, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities the promise of a fair and equitable financial system.

Our marginalized communities are already recognizing bitcoin’s potential. Over 30% of Black and 27% of Latino investors own bitcoin.

Innovations like bitcoin ATMs allow these communities to access bitcoin. Applications make buying, saving and investing in bitcoin easier.

For those who have struggled to gain access to banking services, bitcoin is a new opportunity. Bitcoin wallets are software, meaning they cannot discriminate against users based on their identity, race or past financial status.

These devices should prove of interest to progressives who have long been sensitive to issues of inequality in America.

Closing the Black wealth gap

For generations, Black Americans have been systemically prohibited from building wealth and ensuring property rights, and they inherit a legacy of disadvantage that affects their finances today.

The institution of brutal chattel slavery, in which humans were valued as property, was America’s first economic system. It turned our country into a financial powerhouse, creating millionaire slave owners whose white descendants enjoy these gains.

Even after the U.S. Civil War, Black Americans would have property seized under Jim Crow-era laws that confiscated over 12 million acres.

Decades later, the New Deal would create the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), which remains the foundation of our modern real estate market. This new mortgage market offered white American families a path to wealth through homeownership, but the same American Dream was not available to Black families.

The Civil Rights Act of 1968 attempted to outlaw housing discrimination. But our credit system continued to marginalize Black Americans who lived in lower-income neighborhoods deemed geographically undesirable.

Despite well-meaning past policy efforts, expensive social programs and a progressive agenda, the Black wealth gap remains wide. As of 2019, median wealth for Black households in the U.S. was was $24,100, compared with $189,100 for white households.

This imbalance has resulted from centuries of property rights violations and thefts that have left Black Americans distrustful.

For Black Americans, bitcoin offers the promise of a fair financial system untainted by America’s legacy of racial oppression, and strong assurances to the property rights they have long been denied. Because bitcoin can be self-custodied, Black Americans no longer must depend on banks, institutions or intermediaries.

Bitcoin allows Black Americans to take custody and control of their financial assets, and to have the opportunity to build generational wealth.

Supporting Latino communities

Like Black Americans, our Latino communities have historically experienced economic injustice that has hindered them from achieving the American Dream.

Leading up to the 2008 Financial Crisis, Latino borrowers were disproportionately offered costlier subprime mortgage loans. Thousands of Latino families lost homes, impeding them from building generational wealth and savings.

These devastating financial losses, coupled with banks’ past discriminatory practices, have fueled the Latino community’s distrust of the finance industry. Perhaps this is why 27% of these Americans use bitcoin as a store of value.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed more economic disparities for the Latino community. Stanford University found Latino business owners had their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans approved at half the rate of white-owned businesses.

Bitcoin empowers the Latino community with access to a fair economic system and offers a path to prosperity through enhanced financial tools.

Empowering first-generation immigrants

America was built by immigrants, and immigrants remain a cornerstone of our economy. Of the country’s nearly 5 million business owners, 900,000 are immigrants.

The reason is that first-generation Americans are often breadwinners for family members abroad. America accounts for nearly 24% of all remittance transactions.

Unfortunately, remittance services are expensive. The U.S. is among the least costly countries from which to send remittances, yet the average fee is 6% per transaction.

Many immigrants are adopting bitcoin as a way to avoid these fees. Immigrants can convert dollars to bitcoin and send that bitcoin to family members abroad.

Fees on the Bitcoin network are often much cheaper. Sending $1,000 abroad on the Bitcoin network costs about $4 on average compared with $60 when using a traditional remittance service. Lightning wallets, an emerging technology running on top of Bitcoin, take this a step further with average fees of less than 1 cent.

These savings add up. Unlike remittance services, Bitcoin operates 24/7 and settles in about 10 minutes. Armed with this tool, first-generation immigrants can keep more of what they earn when they use bitcoin.

Including LGBTQ+ Americans

One in four LGBTQ+ Americans report financial challenges based on their orientation or gender identity, and they are less likely to have a savings or retirement account.

LGBTQ+ families typically include at least one non-biological parent and many state laws make estate planning especially tricky. Should an unmarried LGBTQ+ American die without a will, courts may not recognize the custody of their children.

Perhaps because of these issues, one-quarter of LGBTQ+ Americans own bitcoin.

Bitcoin offers the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to transfer money to beneficiaries instead of relying on shifting state-based legislation. The ability to own and custody bitcoin offers this and many other tangible benefits.

Domestic violence survivors

One of four American women will experience gender-based violence, and the vast majority of domestic abuse survivors will be subject to financial abuse. The domestic abuser may take loans in the victim’s name without consent, force agreements with financial documents or control how the victim spends money.

As a result, domestic violence survivors often suffer from poor credit history and a lack of resources, even after they escape abusive relationships.

Bitcoin offers a path for survivors. The 2020 book “Cypherpunk Women” offered one detailed account by a domestic abuse survivor who used bitcoin to help save in a way that went undetected by her abuser.

Bitcoin empowered this individual by offering the tools for financial independence. The domestic violence survivor was able to build wealth outside of traditional bank accounts, and outside the abuser’s control.

Conclusion

Bitcoin has opened an escape hatch for a generation of marginalized Americans and made them excited about saving and investing.

But poor regulation could force bitcoin services to resemble our legacy financial system. As of writing, U.S. bitcoin exchanges require users to meet the same requirements as banks. Their users must have bank accounts or debit cards, and they must rigorously collect customer information, undermining benefits for marginalized groups.

We believe bitcoin must be a part of future education curriculums so all communities can prosper in the next generation.

