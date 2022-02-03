Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Dropped Again Today

What happened

Today's price action among top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) certainly has investors on edge. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, these tokens have declined 1%, 0.7%, and 1.5%, respectively.

As in previous weeks, high correlation among these top tokens and higher-risk equities appears to be the fundamental driver of this underperformance today. Following rather underwhelming results from PayPal and Meta Platforms over the past couple of days, the Nasdaq has moved materially lower. This higher correlation, previously a good thing for these tokens, has since provided yet another headwind as investors sell off risk assets en masse.

These factors outweighed positive headlines for Bitcoin. El Salvador has launched a Bitcoin education center to help its citizens understand crypto better. And a recently weakening U.S. dollar has some macro investors bullish on this top token's prospects.

However, with tokens like Ethereum, today's massive $320 million Wormhole hack has investors concerned. Reportedly, $320 million of Wrapped Ether (wETH) was stolen from this interoperability bridge between Solana and Ethereum (among other tokens).

A relative lack of news on the Dogecoin front means the de-risking we've seen in the markets continues, with this token seeing the largest decline of these three top 10 tokens today.

So what

In many ways, each of these top cryptos is unique. However, given their size and prevalence among investors, those looking to gauge market sentiment often look to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as indicators of how investors are feeling at a particular point in time.

Certainly, the announcement of the second-largest crypto hack in history today isn't about to put anyone at ease. There are still interest rate concerns hurting risk assets as investors digest the capital flows (or lack thereof) that may materialize over the near term.

Now what

Of course, investors can always point to bullish catalysts that suggest the crypto sector could continue to rise over the long term. However, currently, investors appear to be focused on near-term risks in the markets. This sentiment seems to apply equally to stocks and crypto markets.

I expect the next few months will provide a tremendous amount of volatility for investors. Indeed, it appears the shifting perspective of investors away from long-term growth and toward capital preservation is not one that's conducive to short-term rallies. Accordingly, it may be a bumpy ride for some time for crypto investors, and this could be a dip that many investors find is much more difficult to buy than in years past.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meta Platforms, Inc., and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.