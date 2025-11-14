Why Bitcoin Is Crashing Again Today

Key Points

A rout in tech stocks is driving at least part of today's move, given Bitcoin's high correlation to other risk assets.

Uncertainty in the macro environment is also playing a big role in investor sentiment around holding Bitcoin relative to other assets.

Here are a few other factors investors are watching today.

Most investors would undoubtedly agree that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's most important cryptocurrency to watch and pay attention to. I'm certainly not going to disagree with that thesis.

Whether you view Bitcoin as a prominent option to keep some capital outside the monetary system or you want to simply own a piece of what's been an astronomical growth asset over the past 15 years, there's one investing thesis or another that can support bulls in their willingness to sit on Bitcoin for extended periods.

That said, the past 24 hours' 3.3% downside move in this top crypto (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) ought to have investors concerned. Here are the reasons Bitcoin's decline has continued this Friday, even as some risk assets in the equity markets are recovering.

What's going on with Bitcoin?

As some prominent minds in the crypto sector have pointed out today, Bitcoin's recent bear market has turned this top token's previously impressive year-to-date gains to nearly break-even levels at the time of writing. Right now, Bitcoin is less than 5% away from the red on the year, something I'd argue most investors did not see coming heading into October.

This move appears to be driven by declining sentiment among tech stocks, which Bitcoin has shown high correlation to in recent years. Yes, there's a safe-haven argument Bitcoin bulls will make about this token's upside in any market. But when the bulls are running on the Nasdaq, they really sprint in the crypto sector.

Another factor driving today's move appears to be concerns around Federal Reserve interest rate policy. The idea that the Fed may be nearing the end of its cutting cycle has many in the more risk-prone areas of the market taking cover. Until we get more clarity on this front as more government data becomes available, this is one area Bitcoin investors will continue to watch closely.

Finally, investors do appear to be taking a more cautious approach to valuations right now. That may go double for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are inherently more difficult to value than their equity counterparts.

In short, risk is rising in the investing world more broadly, and Bitcoin investors are paying the price today.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

