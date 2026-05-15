Why Bit Digital Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Bit Digital is falling following the company's Q1 report.

Sales beat Wall Street's target in Q1, but the business recorded another large loss.

10 stocks we like better than Bit Digital ›

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock is sinking in Friday's trading. The company's share price was down 17.6% as of 12:35 p.m. ET in a bearish day of trading for the broader market. At the same point in the session, the S&P 500 was down 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.2%.

After the market closed yesterday, Bit Digital published its first-quarter results. Revenue for the period came in higher than the average Wall Street analyst target, but the business recorded another large loss in the quarter.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Bit Digital sinks despite Q1 revenue beat

Bit Digital's revenue increased roughly 11% year over year to reach $27.9 million in the first quarter, outperforming the average Wall Street analyst estimate by roughly $2.9 million. While the company's net loss narrowed to $146.7 million in the quarter from $185.3 million in the prior-year period, the business still served up bold red ink in Q1. Sales in the quarter were down 13.6% year over year amid lower cloud-services revenue, lower revenue from staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and lower crypto mining revenue.

What's next for Bit Digital?

The performance outlook for Bit Digital stock seems to come down to two core catalysts. For starters, the company holds a large stake in Ethereum -- and the value of the stock will naturally see moves in conjunction with pricing trends for Ethereum. The company is also making a pivot away from crypto mining and toward using its compute power to provide artificial intelligence (AI) services. While this looks like a promising move, there is still significant execution risk involved.

Should you buy stock in Bit Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Bit Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bit Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $468,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,445,212!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.