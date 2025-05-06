Why BioNTech Stock Got Trounced on Tuesday

An unhealthy combination of factors resulted in an unhealthy day on the stock market for next-generation healthcare company BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Investors were concerned about the latest top-level appointment in public health, plus an analyst became a bit more bearish about the company's future.

When the smoke cleared, BioNTech's shares closed the day more than 6% lower. That was a more dramatic slide than the 0.8% drop of the S&P 500 index.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A controversial pick

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a division of the government's Department of Health and Human Sciences (HHS) headed by Robert Kennedy Jr., announced that appointment Tuesday morning. It has selected Dr. Vinay Prasad to head its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the division responsible for approving vaccines.

This is a controversial move, as Prasad came to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as an often sharp critic of policies enacted to fight the disease.

Following the announcement, prices dropped for numerous publicly traded companies that are either developing or have marketed vaccines -- BioNTech among them.

Price target shaved

In what's a case of bad timing, after market hours on Monday Citigroup's Geoff Meacham cut his price target on the company's stock. Following its first-quarter earnings report (published Monday morning), Meacham changed his fair value assessment to $140 per share from his preceding $145.

According to reports, Meacham wrote that current U.S. policy on respiratory vaccines is shaky. However he was impressed with the company's first-quarter performance, and feels it has a good cash runway and promising treatments in development.

While BioNTech does have an impressive recent past, notably with the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer, it's still a young company that needs to bring more products to market to be a compelling investment. That said, it's a stock well worth keeping an eye on.

Should you invest $1,000 in BioNTech Se right now?

Before you buy stock in BioNTech Se, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BioNTech Se wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.