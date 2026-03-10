Why BioNTech Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

Key Points

German biopharma outfit BioNTech SE reported lackluster fiscal Q4 results on Tuesday.

Guidance for the year now underway is just as disappointing.

The creators of this company’s breakthrough science used in one of only a handful of approved COVID-19 vaccines are leaving BioNTech to support a new biopharma venture.

Last quarter's reported loss isn't the problem. Although it was slightly bigger than expected, the analyst community knew the company would likely remain in the red due to a revenue headwind for the quarter in question.

Rather, the chief problem for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shareholders today is disappointing guidance for the fiscal year now underway, and news that this biopharma outfit's co-founders are planning to turn their attention on a new biopharma company to be formed by the end of this year. Investors understandably panicked, sending BNTX shares 20.9% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET Tuesday.

A bevy of bad news

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending in December, Germany-based BioNTech turned €907.4 million in revenue into an adjusted per-share loss of €0.33. Both were down from year-ago comparisons, when demand for its COVID-19 vaccine was stronger. And, while sales topped analysts' estimates, earnings fell short of the expected loss of only €0.21 per share.

The foreseeable future isn't looking any more encouraging either. For the entirety of fiscal 2026, BioNTech expects revenue to roll in between €2.0 billion and €2.3 billion, down from 2025's top line of nearly €2.9 billion, as well as below analysts' sales projections.

Moreover, the impending loss of this company's co-founders' involvement could prove to be a stumbling block. Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci -- who helped develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine -- now intend to support a new company's R&D that will focus on the further development of mRNA-based therapies while BioNTech continues to work on its own pipeline that includes a handful of late-stage oncology drugs.

Already more than priced in

The knee-jerk response is understandable. Founder involvement is often crucial to a company's success, particularly when that organization is still in its infancy. BioNTech's lackluster full-year revenue guidance also caught investors off guard.

What's largely being overlooked in today's bearish thinking, however, is that most (if not all) of this bad news already seems to be reflected in the stock's price. While it still brings above-average risk to the table, today's new 52-week low is arguably more of a buying opportunity than a warning for anyone who can stomach such risk.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.