Why BioNTech Stock Bumped Higher Today

Key Points People aiming to get its Comirnaty Covid vaccine won't need a doctor's prescription to do so.

This was among several measures being considered by an advisory panel to the CDC.

10 stocks we like better than BioNTech Se ›

A victory on the regulatory front and a bullish analyst move were the twin news items propelling BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares higher as the stock trading week began on Monday. The Germany-based biotech's equity rose by almost 3% in value during the session, comparing well to the 0.4% improvement of the S&P 500 index.

No prescription required

Friday afternoon, a vaccine advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) narrowly voted against recommending a doctor's prescription to obtain shots of Covid vaccines in this country. BioNTech came to prominence during the Covid era as the co-developer (with Pfizer) of the go-to jab Comirnaty. To a degree, its reputation still rests on the product.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Although the panel lacks the authority to impose a prescription requirement -- that falls to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- its recommendations have much weight with healthcare authorities in this country.

Subsequent to that, on Monday morning analyst Jessica Fye of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan slightly raised her price target on BioNTech's shares. According to reports, this was done because the analyst updated her model on the company's future performance.

Relief rally

Vaccine makers collectively breathed a sigh of relief following the vaccine panel's ruling, although they likely weren't cheered by its vote to require patients to at least confer with healthcare professionals about Covid jabs. Americans who want the latest shots guarding against the persistent, and clearly adaptable, disease are now largely free to do so without involving too much medical bureaucracy.

Should you invest $1,000 in BioNTech Se right now?

Before you buy stock in BioNTech Se, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BioNTech Se wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,694!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,082,963!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,067% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.