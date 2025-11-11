Why BigBear.ai Stock Popped Today

Key Points

BigBear.ai is buying a generative AI platform to bolster its defense business.

Investors are intrigued by the combined company's growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI) rallied on Tuesday after the provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision solutions announced an exciting acquisition in conjunction with its third-quarter financial report.

By the close of trading, BigBear.ai's stock price was up almost 6% after climbing as much as 22% earlier in the day.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A potentially lucrative acquisition

BigBear.ai struck a deal to acquire defense-focused generative AI platform Ask Sage for $250 million. Ask Sage provides secure access to a range of advanced AI models, such as those offered by OpenAI and Anthropic. It's designed to provide dependable, fact-based outputs derived from verified information in government-operated databases. Ask Sage also offers AI assistants and other automation tools.

BigBear.ai expects the acquisition to expand its customer base and provide cross-selling opportunities. Ask Sage has a strong presence among national security agencies and other highly regulated organizations. "Ask Sage already supports more than 100,000 users on 16,000 government teams and across hundreds of commercial companies," CEO Kevin McAleenan said in a press release.

Moreover, the generative AI upstart is expanding at a rapid clip. Ask Sage anticipates that its annual recurring revenue will grow roughly sixfold to $25 million in 2025.

A powerful new growth driver

BigBear.ai also affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue forecast of $125 million to $140 million. The Ask Sage acquisition is projected to close by the first quarter of 2026, so management does not expect the deal to contribute meaningfully to these results. However, BigBear.ai is confident that Ask Sage will help to bolster its growth prospects in the years ahead.

"By integrating Ask Sage with BigBear.ai, we are creating what the market has been asking for: a secure, integrated AI platform that connects software, data, and mission services in one place," McAleenan said.

Should you invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.