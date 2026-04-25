Why Beyond Meat Stock Surged This Week

Key Points

Bullish momentum for the broader market helped lift Beyond stock this week.

The company's share price was also lifted by support from meme-stock traders.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock closed out this week's trading with a gain of 6.1%. At one point across the stretch, the company's share price had been up 25.6% from where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close.

Beyond Meat's valuation moved higher in conjunction with bullish momentum for the broader market. The S&P 500 index closed out the week up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5%. In addition to positive valuation trends for the market at large, Beyond Meat's share price also climbed thanks to meme-stock momentum.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors were feeling bullish this week

Thanks to an easing of macroeconomic concerns and news that the U.S. and Iran had extended their ceasefire, the stock market saw strong bullish momentum this week. Major indexes went on to set new record highs, and upward trending for valuations across the broader market helped support explosive rallies for some growth-dependent and highly speculative stocks. While there wasn't any major positive news for Beyond this past week, a favorable market backdrop and a resurgence for meme stock trading helped power gains for the company.

What's next for Beyond?

Beyond is in a tough spot and is trying to engineer a turnaround. The company's sales have been declining, and its gross margins are so low that even more dramatic reductions in operating costs wouldn't be able to get the business to profitability. Management is looking to new drink lines as a key catalyst that could help reinvigorate the business. While it's possible that the company will find some success with its new product lines, Beyond stock continues to look very risky despite trading down 99% over the last five years.

Should you buy stock in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 25, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.