Why Beyond Meat Stock Rocketed Nearly 24% Higher in February

Key Points

Optimism was in the air in the days prior to its final 2025 earnings release.

Analysts tracking Beyond Meat were projecting a narrower net loss on a year-over-year basis.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), one of the more beaten-down food industry stocks in recent years, staged something of a comeback in the second month of 2026.

In the run-up to the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report -- slated for publication on Wednesday, March 4 -- investors were obviously hoping for a "bounce from the bottom" and piled into the stock. This was aided by the company's announcement of a significant expansion of a nearly brand-new product category.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Beyond food

To put the situation into perspective, very few investors or analysts are expecting the chronically unprofitable Beyond Meat to suddenly flip hard into profitability. The consensus bottom-line estimate is well in the red, at $0.14 per share.

However, if the company comes even close to this figure, some will count it as quite a victory. Beyond Meat hasn't only been loss-making, it's posted numbers that have been very deep in the red. To cite just one, its fourth quarter of 2024 featured a $0.65-per-share deficit. By comparison, a loss of "only" $0.14 would be a vast improvement.

We should also bear in mind that the company's equity is now in penny-stock territory, hovering below $1 per share since mid-January. It feels to me like many of those investors buying into the shares lately believe it's near-impossible for them to sink much lower. And if there's an upside surprise to those rather modest earnings expectations, Beyond Meat stock could be a hot item for a minute.

I feel that certain investors are hopeful that the company's push into the new product line will be at least something of a game changer. Near the start of the year, it introduced Beyond Immerse, a selection of sparkling drinks it kicked off with three flavors (lemon lime, orange tangerine, and peach mango, for the curious).

While a departure from its usual lineup of plant-based "meat" products, Beyond Meat has wisely decided to pack the drinks with the stuff that draws folks to its food. It emphasized the healthy ingredients in the tipples, which include plant-derived protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

As February came to a close, Beyond Meat more than doubled down on its liquid offerings. It introduced four new Beyond Immerse flavors, specifically strawberry lemonade, piña colada, cherry berry, and cucumber grapefruit.

Sour taste

Personally, I don't feel putting money into a sub-$1 stock is a wise investing move. Beyond Meat is a consistent under-performer that, until very recently, has relentlessly pursued success in the alt-meat segment; the strategy is clearly not paying off. The financials look dire, and even though the new beverages are intriguing, I doubt they alone can make the difference for the company -- especially in the already competitive drinks space.

Even if the company surprises on the upside and the stock rallies, I wouldn't count on the stock to be a long-term gainer. That's why I think it's worth avoiding.

Should you buy stock in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.