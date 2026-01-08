Why Beyond Meat Stock Jumped This Week

Key Points

One trader posted that they bought 1.5 million shares of the stock.

The stock still has high short interest.

The business continues to struggle.

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were moving higher this week as a meme-stock rally seemed to return in the stock, with traders calling for a short squeeze.

That was enough to engineer a pop in the stock on Wednesday, and as of Thursday's close, the stock was up 17% for the week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

What happened with Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat stock soared back in October as a group of traders on social media stock briefly sent the stock up more than 1,000% seemingly on a short squeeze, and this week's price action seemed to resemble that.

The stock jumped 11% yesterday on high volume after gaining on Tuesday as well.

Yesterday's rally seemed to begin with a trader on X posting that they had bought 1.5 million shares of the stock for a little less than $1.5 million. That seemed to encourage more traders to buy the stock.

What it means for Beyond Meat

Volatility in Beyond Meat stock is likely to continue, as it has become a meme stock, but the underlying business still appears to be struggling.

In the third quarter, revenue fell 13.3% to $70.2 million, and it reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $21.6 million.

Given that trajectory, this stock still looks best avoided.

Should you buy stock in Beyond Meat right now?

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.