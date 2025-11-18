Why BellRing Brands Topped the Market on Tuesday

Key Points

The protein shake maker notched a convincing beat on the consensus analyst estimate for fourth quarter sales.

It came up short on the bottom line, however.

Protein shake and powder specialist BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) was a tasty stock on the exchange Tuesday. On the back of an investor-pleasing quarterly earnings report, the company's shares closed the day 2.5% higher in price. At that rate they easily beat the 0.9% decline of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Bulking up

For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, BellRing's net sales amounted to just over $648 million, for a robust 17% improvement year-over-year. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) declined sharply, falling 17% to under $60 million, or $0.48 per share.

This meant a mixed quarter for BellRing, as it crushed the average analyst estimate of almost $634 million for sales, but whiffed on the bottom-line projection of $0.55 per share.

In the company's earnings release, it quoted CEO Darcy Davenport as saying that the better-than-expected jump in sales was due to "expanding household penetration, continued distribution gains and meaningful innovation performance."

BellRing attributed the bottom-line erosion to inflation that affected the company's supplies, as well as intensified promotional activity and costs related to the redesign of packaging.

Challenges in the new fiscal year

BellRing proffered guidance for the entirety of its current fiscal 2026. The company is modeling net sales of $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion, which would exceed the fiscal 2025 tally of $2.32 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should hit $425 million to $455 million. Management did not provide net income guidance.

The positive investor reaction appears to stem from the company's strong sales performance (both on a trailing and anticipated basis). That was impressive, but tougher days may lie ahead -- the company sources many of its inputs from abroad, in places such as New Zealand and the European Union, which might face high U.S. tariffs next year. Given that, I'd be cautious with this stock.

