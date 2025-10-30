Why Baxter International Stock Dived by Nearly 15% Today

Key Points

Its third-quarter performance didn't impress market players.

Although net sales rose year over year, adjusted profitability declined at a double-digit percentage rate.

10 stocks we like better than Baxter International ›

The stock of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), a specialist of long standing in the medical device and associated products space, could have used a little pick-me-up on Thursday. The company posted a mixed third quarter that missed on analyst profitability estimates. An unforgiving market sent its share price down by almost 15% that trading session alone.

Two metrics going in the opposite direction

Before market open, Baxter published those quarterly figures. They revealed that total sales rose 5% year over year to $2.84 billion, while net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) sank by 14% to $355 million ($0.69 per share).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Funnily enough, the improved revenue figure was below the consensus analyst estimate of $2.88 billion, but the shrunken non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit beat the $0.60 projection.

Baxter divides its business into three segments, two of which posted net sales growth during the quarter. Pharmaceuticals led the way with a 7% gain, to $632 million, while healthcare systems and technologies rose by 3% to $773 million. On the other hand, medical products and therapies declined by 1% to slightly under $1.33 billion. The "other" category rose more than fivefold to $101 million.

Guidance comes up short

Another factor bringing the bears to Baxter stock Thursday was its guidance. For the full year, management is now anticipating sales growth of 1% to 2% over the 2024 result. Adjusted net income for the period is forecast at $2.35 to $2.40 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.44.

Should you invest $1,000 in Baxter International right now?

Before you buy stock in Baxter International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baxter International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.