Why Bausch + Lomb Stock Soared by Over 7% on Monday

Monday was an eventful day for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO). The eye care specialist's major piece of internal news was that it earned its latest Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. As if that weren't enough, media reports claimed that the company has put itself up for sale. Buffeted by these strong winds, Bausch + Lomb's stock price rose over 7% in the day's trading session.

Eyes on the prize

Of the two news items, the buyout one had the bigger impact. On Monday, the Financial Times reported in separate articles that Bausch + Lomb is exploring a sale, and that large U.S. investment companies Blackstone and TPG are joining forces to come up with a buyout bid.

Citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," the newspaper wrote that the specialty healthcare company's management is working with advisor Goldman Sachs to gauge interest from potential suitors.

It isn't known whether Bausch + Lomb and/or Goldman is in contact with either Blackstone or TPG. According to the FT, several private equity funds mulling offers have dropped out of the race. The newspaper did not name any of those firms.

The FT's sources said that bids for Bausch + Lomb were expected to range from $13 billion to $14 billion in enterprise value.

FDA approved the company's IOLs

It's likely that Bausch + Lomb's latest news on the regulatory front will at least support a healthy buyout price. The company reported that the FDA has granted approval to the full range of its enVista Envy vision intraocoular lenses (IOLs). These are implanted in the eye to treat cataracts and other vision disorders.

Combined, these latest developments with Bausch + Lomb make the stock one to watch. Investors might want to stay on the sidelines, though, as a company's share price can plummet if buyout rumors don't ultimately play out.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

