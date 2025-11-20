Why Bath & Body Works Stock Cratered Today

Key Points

Shares plunged after the retailer reported soft third-quarter results and slashed its full-year forecast.

The company unveiled a new turnaround plan aimed at driving long-term growth

The company is facing macroeconomic pressures that are weighing on its business.

10 stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works ›

Shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) fell as much as 25.7% on Thursday after the specialty retailer posted disappointing third-quarter results and slashed its full-year outlook. The move came even as the company unveiled a transformation plan to reignite growth in its fragrance and personal-care business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A third-quarter miss and a new plan

In the third quarter of 2025, net sales were $1.59 billion, down 1% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share fell to $0.35 from $0.49. Both figures missed management's expectations and consensus estimates. The softness marked a shift from the second quarter of 2025, when net sales grew 1.5% year over year and adjusted earnings per share held flat year over year.

Management pointed to weaker discretionary spending and higher promotional activity -- one factor that negatively affected demand and another that weighed on profitability. CEO Daniel Heaf noted that the company's third-quarter performance came in below expectations and acknowledged ongoing macro pressure on its core shopper. At the same time, the retailer introduced its Consumer First Formula, a multi-year turnaround plan designed to sharpen product innovation, enhance its brand, and accelerate execution.

Guidance reset and valuation

The biggest shock for investors came from the revised forecast. After previously calling for full-year 2025 net sales to grow between 1.5% and 2.7%, management now expects a low single-digit decline. Additionally, adjusted earnings per share is now projected to be at least $2.87, down from a prior range of $3.35 to $3.60 -- and below last year's $3.29.

After today's plunge, the stock trades at less than six times the low end of that adjusted earnings outlook, a modest valuation multiple for a retailer that still generates significant cash flow. Still, the new plan will take time to prove itself, and the guidance cut highlights that near-term trends are negative. For investors, the steep drop improves the entry price, but the risk-reward now depends on whether the Consumer First Formula can stabilize sales and margins in a challenging spending environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bath & Body Works right now?

Before you buy stock in Bath & Body Works, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bath & Body Works wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.