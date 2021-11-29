Why Basic Attention Token Both Fell and Jumped Today

What happened

The cryptocurrency token known as the Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is very volatile today, swinging between the extremes of $1.52 and $1.71 per token. That's a top gain of 7.5% and a maximum loss of 6.7% compared to the token's price at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Basic Attention Token (BAT) had settled down at a 24-hour decline of 2.6%.

BAT has also been volatile across the Thanksgiving weekend, swinging between $1 and $1.86 per token at trading volumes many times the daily average.

So what

The token appears to be rising and falling on market momentum, backed by a growing chorus of social media voices. BAT has become a favorite of the meme stock crowd, which sets it up for radical price swings for no obvious reason. It's like the second coming of the Dogecoin craze, centered around a different cryptocurrency.

BAT is a very different beast than Dogecoin, though. The original meme token is a tweaked clone of Bitcoin, originally launched as a joke and never meant to serve much of a real-world purpose. BAT, on the other hand, is a digital token on the Ethereum network, designed to facilitate advertising and tipping functions in the privacy-oriented Brave web browser. The real value of BAT rests on the widespread adoption of Brave as an alternative to Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. I have not seen any breakthrough news on that front today, nor over the weekend.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

BAT prices may be poised for long-term gains, but the token has already jumped 75% in the last week and 830% year to date. User privacy has become an important consideration when choosing your favorite web browser and Brave certainly has some serious brainpower on its side. CEO Brendan Eich co-founded the Mozilla foundation back in the day and invented the ubiquitous JavaScript programming language. With Eich behind the wheel, Brave and the Basic Attention Token might be going places in the long run.

That being said, I wouldn't recommend betting the farm on Basic Attention Token today.

As with any sudden price surge based more on social media buzz than on positive business development, the gains could evaporate in a hurry and it's best to watch the BAT fireworks from the sidelines. If you already hold some, perhaps having earned it by using the Brave browser for a while, you could either cash in at these lofty prices or sit tight and wait for the storm to pass.

10 stocks we like better than Basic Attention Token

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Basic Attention Token wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Anders Bylund owns shares of Basic Attention Token, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.