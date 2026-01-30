Why Barrick Mining Corporation Plunged Today

Key Points

Gold prices plunged today after President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to be the next Chair of the Federal Reserve.

Warsh is thought to be the more "mainstream" candidate who will more likely than not maintain the Fed's independence from political interference.

As such, inflation hedges such as gold fell, after a huge run over the past year.

10 stocks we like better than Barrick Mining ›

Shares of miner Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B), previously known as Barrick Gold, fell 9.8% on Friday as of 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Barrick reports earnings next week, and there wasn't any company-specific news today. That means the stock's decline was likely due to the 9% drop in gold prices today as of that time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Gold tends to be viewed as an insurance policy against high inflation and a weak dollar. The fear during the second Trump Administration is that some of his decisions could trigger instability, both geopolitically and with regards to inflation.

However, today, President Trump made a decision that allayed some of those fears. In response, investors sold their gold "insurance" after a huge 75% rally in gold prices over the past year.

Trump nominates Warsh for Fed Chair

One of the biggest question marks around Trump's impact on the economy was his nominee for Chairman of the Federal Reserve. President Trump has been highly critical of current Chair Jay Powell, whose term ends in May. Trump has generally thought Powell has kept interest rates too high, while Powell has noted the Fed is objectively assessing the dual risks of economic growth as well as inflation in setting short-term interest rates.

The fear among investors has been that Trump would nominate a "yes-man" to the job, one who may cut interest rates at Trump's command, even if economic data support keeping them high to tamp down inflation. Of note, both Presidents Johnson and Nixon pressured the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low in the late 1960s and early 1970s, which some believe contributed to the high inflation of the mid-to-late 1970s and early 1980s.

However, today President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to the Chairmanship. Among the candidates rumored to be considered, Warsh was definitely the more "mainstream" candidate, having been nominated to the Fed's Board of Governors under the George W. Bush Administration, where he served from 2006 to 2011. He also had a career on Wall Street prior to that at Morgan Stanley. Since 2011, he has been teaching at Stanford, while also serving on corporate boards.

His appointment is seen as signaling an independent Federal Reserve, allaying Wall Street's fears of a "yes man" causing an inflationary spike. As such, inflation hedges such as gold declined after a big run-up.

Barrick reports next week

Barrick's earnings report is next Thursday, Feb. 5. The company is expected to benefit from rising gold prices, which have appreciated about 26% since the beginning of the fourth quarter, even after today's decline.

So, investors should expect another quarter of hefty revenue and profit gains, as virtually all of gold's price increase falls through to miners' bottom lines. Investors should also take note of any commentary on the development of Barrick's Fourmile Project, where recent studies showed it could be one of the "greatest gold discoveries this century," according to the company.

Should you buy stock in Barrick Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Barrick Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Barrick Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.