Why Is Bank of America (BAC) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Bank of America (BAC). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Bank of America due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Bank of America Q4 Earnings Top Estimates as Trading & NII Shine

Bank of America’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. The bottom line also grew 18% year over year.

Behind Q4 Headline Numbers

Bank of America recorded an improvement in trading numbers for the 15th straight quarter. Sales and trading revenues, excluding net DVA, grew 10% year over year to $4.53 billion. Fixed-income trading fees increased 1%, while equity trading income soared 23%.



The IB performance was subdued this time. IB fees (in the Global Banking division) of $973 million declined 1% year over year. Equity underwriting income plunged 26%, while debt underwriting income was relatively stable. Advisory revenues grew 5%.



Improvement in trading and advisory fees, along with higher net interest income, drove Bank of America’s total revenues. NII rose on a year-over-year basis on higher interest income related to Global Markets activity, fixed-rate asset repricing and higher deposit and loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates.



While provisions declined in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, non-interest expenses increased, which hurt the results to some extent.



The company’s net income applicable to common shareholders grew 12% from the prior-year quarter to $7.32 billion.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $28.37 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.49 billion. The top line was up 8% from the prior-year quarter.



NII (fully taxable-equivalent basis) grew 10% year over year to $15.92 billion. Net interest yield expanded 11 basis points (bps) to 2.08%.



Non-interest income rose 4% to $12.62 billion. This was driven by higher total fees and commissions and other income.



Non-interest expenses were $17.44 billion, up 4%. The rise was due increase in all cost components except professional fees.



The efficiency ratio was 61.11%, down from 63.04% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was $1.31 billion, down 10% from the prior-year quarter.



Net charge-offs declined 12% to $1.29 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans were 0.49%, down 6 bps from the prior-year period.

Capital Position Strong

Book value per share as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $38.44 compared with $36.147 a year ago. Tangible book value per share was $28.73, up from $26.37 a year ago.



At the end of December 2025, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio (advanced approach) was 12.8% compared with 13.5% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $6.3 billion.

Guidance

Management expects NII (FTE basis) to grow 5-7% year over year in 2026. In the first quarter of the year, NII (FTE) is expected to increase 7%.



The company expects other income of $100-$300 million per quarter in 2026.



Management expects to deliver an operative leverage of 200 bps in 2026.



In the first quarter of 2026, non-interest expenses are expected to be up 4% year over year.



In 2026, the effective tax rate is expected to be 20%.

Investor Day Medium-Term Targets

Bank of America’s chairman and CEO, Brian Moynihan, provided various medium-term targets at the company’s investor day.



NII (FTE) is expected to grow seeing a CAGR of 5-7%, with loans growing 5% or more and deposits rising 4%. An operating leverage of 200-300 bps is expected. The efficiency ratio is anticipated to be 55-59%. With expected EPS growth of 12% in the medium term, the ROTCE is projected to be 16-18%.



The company also provided medium-term targets for its various business divisions.



In the Consumer Banking unit, Bank of America targets 75 million clients, $20 billion in annual net income, 40% efficiency ratio and 40% return on average allocated capital. It expects card loans to see a CAGR of 5%.



In the Global Wealth & Investment Management division, revenues are expected to grow almost twice as fast as expenses, generating positive operating leverage and margin expansion. The average allocated capital is expected to improve to 30%.



In Merrill Wealth Management, 4-5% of annual organic growth is expected. Annual fee-based client flows are targeted at $135-$150 billion, and the pre-tax margin is expected to increase 4-6 percentage points.



For the Private Bank, $1 trillion in client balances, $5.5 billion in annual revenues and a 500-bps improvement in the pre-tax margin are expected for the medium term.



Within the Global Banking division, a 30% local client share is expected in Business Banking, along with a loan and deposit CAGR of 5-6%.



In Global Commercial Banking, the medium-term targets include growth of 3 percentage points in market share, 50% new economy revenue rally to $1.7 billion, international revenue improvement of 80% to $2.2 billion, investment banking boosting fee share by 2-4 percentage points to 15-17% and a 2-percentage-point workplace benefits client penetration to 14%.



Global Corporate Banking and Global Investment Banking revenues are anticipated to witness mid-single-digit CAGR.



In the Global Markets unit, $27 billion in segment revenues, $8 billion in net income, 15% return on assets and a 40% pre-tax margin are expected.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Bank of America has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Bank of America has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.