Why Bandwidth Stock Skyrocketed 46% Today (Not a Typo!)

Key Points

Bandwidth's Q1 revenue jumped 20% year over year to $209 million, beating Wall Street estimates.

Management positioned Bandwidth as critical infrastructure for AI-powered voice applications.

Despite the huge rally, shares still trade at just 1.5 times trailing sales.

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Shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) soared on Thursday, following a strong earnings report. The stock was up by 46.6% at 3:24 p.m. ET. The provider of cloud-based communications services hasn't seen these prices since Feb. 2022.

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What Bandwidth delivered in Q1

In the first quarter of 2026, Bandwidth's revenue rose 20% year over year to $209 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.36 to $0.38. Operating cash flow swung from negative to positive.

The results exceeded Wall Street's consensus projections. The average analyst targets for revenue and earnings stood at $201.6 million and $0.29 per share, respectively. Management also offered Q2 guidance well ahead of current analyst estimates. A below-consensus full-year revenue target muddied the forward-looking picture, but investors were quick to shrug it off. After all, Bandwidth did raise its 2026 revenue projections -- just not as quickly as the analyst community did.

Bandwidth's secret weapon: owning the network pipes

Overlooking the relatively modest top-line goal got easier when management explained the first quarter's growth drivers. The company sees itself as "the mission-critical foundation for the AI-driven enterprise," with tech titans such as Alphabet and Microsoft on its client list.

"For voice AI to succeed in production, it requires ultra-low latency, carrier-grade reliability, and deep regulatory control capabilities that only a company that owns the underlying network can provide. This is our moat," CEO David Morken said in the earnings call. "It creates durable advantages in economics and performance that are impossible for virtual providers to replicate."

Bandwidth's investors are lapping it up. After Thursday's jump, the stock has gained 189% over the past 52 weeks. The company stands on the threshold of profitable (unadjusted) operations with robust and accelerating revenue growth. Meanwhile, shares are still trading at an affordable 1.5 times trailing sales.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.