Why Balchem Stock Jumped Today

Balchem reported record third-quarter sales.

The company is growing sales while also supporting new growth initiatives.

Many people may not know Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC). The company works to find solutions to problems facing the nutrition, health, and food markets. The human and animal nutrition product company just reported record third-quarter sales, and the stock is jumping today.

Balchem shares rose over 5% this morning and remained higher by 3.8% as of 12:20 p.m. ET.

The health trend isn't going away

Balchem specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sales of specialty performance ingredients supporting both human and animal nutrition and health. Its dietary supplements and nutrition-strengthening solutions are gaining users. Balchem also has encapsulation technologies for better nutrient delivery.

Record third-quarter sales grew 11.5% year over year. CEO Ted Harris stated:

In the third quarter, our company continued to deliver strong growth, fueled by the ongoing market penetration of our unique portfolio of specialty nutrients and delivery systems, and the favorable 'better for you' trends within the food and nutrition markets that are well aligned with our food ingredient formulation systems and capabilities.

Investors may have especially liked the generation of $51 million in free cash flow. That helped Balchem pay down a meaningful portion of its debt.

What Balchem is up to

Despite a recent surge, Balchem stock hasn't done much this year. Investors may be waiting for more results from the company's studies surrounding choline intake and human health. Balchem is also investing to double its domestic capacity of its fast-growing nutrient delivery technologies. It believes that investment will deliver strong returns. Some investors jumped into Balchem stock today, expecting to soon see further growth in sales and profits.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

