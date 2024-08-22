Why Baidu Stock Tumbled Today

Flat top-line quarterly growth and operating in a relatively sluggish economy put the hurt on Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock Thursday. The veteran Chinese tech company's American depositary shares (ADSs) declined by more than 4% following its latest quarterly earnings hitting the news feeds. By comparison, the S&P 500 index fell by a relatively light 0.9% on the day.

Top- and bottom-line declines in the second quarter

For its second quarter, Baidu posted revenue of 33.9 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), a figure marginally lower than the slightly over 34 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) it earned in the same period of 2023. What didn't help was a slide in online marketing revenue, an important business for the company; this fell by 2% to just over 19 billion yuan ($2.7 billion).

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a steeper drop than those two line items, falling by 8% year over year to a bit under 7.4 billion yuan ($1 billion). Per-ADS, the company's adjusted profitability was 21.02 yuan ($2.95).

This meant a mixed quarter for the sprawling tech company. The consensus analyst estimate for revenue was 34.14 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), and that for adjusted net income was 18.54 ($2.60) per ADS.

Of AI and robotaxis

Baidu devoted plenty of ink to the hot technology of 2024, artificial intelligence (AI), in its earnings release. Progress in the segment wasn't enough to compensate for sluggishness elsewhere in its business, however. On a brighter note, its robotaxi service Apollo Go saw a leap in volume, with its roughly 899,000 rides during the quarter representing a 26% year-over-year improvement.

Should you invest $1,000 in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,394!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.