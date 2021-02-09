Why Baidu Stock Climbed Today

What happened

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) climbed as much as 10% today after getting an upgrade from a Chinese investment bank. The company also announced a new mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) autonomous driving platform. As of 3:15 p.m. EST, the stock was up 6%.

So what

China Renaissance boosted its rating on Baidu shares from hold to buy. Analyst Ella Ji increased her price target from $170 to $325, which represents 17% potential upside from yesterday's closing price. Ji argues that Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving technology has hit an inflection point thanks to strong regulatory support from the Chinese government and advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

Image source: Baidu.

Now what

The Chinese search technology company has deployed its multimodal autonomous driving platform in the city of Guangzhou. It will leverage a fleet of Apollo robotaxis and robobuses to let users order transportation services on demand. The company says that it now has 40 autonomous vehicles in the fleet across five different vehicle categories.

The MaaS platform can handle a diverse set of use cases with its intelligent transportation technology, according to Baidu, and users can reserve a ride from either the Baidu Maps or Apollo Go mobile apps. There are currently 50 pickup stations, and Baidu plans to deploy more robotaxis and build 1,000 more pickup stations as it conducts trial operations.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Baidu is looking to raise $3 billion in new debt, which the company plans to use for general corporate purposes.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baidu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.