Why Badger Meter Stock Is Sinking Again Today

Key Points

Badger Meter grew sales and free cash flow by 11% and 19% in 2025.

Its fourth-quarter figures were a bit lighter, however, and the market was worried about its slowing sales growth.

After Badger landed the biggest deal in its history, CEO Bockhorst thinks a turnaround is in store for 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Badger Meter ›

Shares of leading water management and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) provider Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) are down 10% as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings release. For the full year, revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and free cash flow (FCF) grew by 11%, 13%, and 19%, respectively. However, Badger Meter's sales only rose by 8% in Q4 -- and just 2% on an organic basis -- and it fell short of Wall Street's guidance, prompting today's decline. The stock is now down roughly 30% over the last year, following today's slide.

Is Badger Meter a falling knife or a discounted buy?

I certainly understand the market's reaction today. Badger Meter's $221 million in Q4 sales was $11 million short of expectations. This miss is quite large. However, I'd argue a lot of things are going right operationally for Badger Meter:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

margins continue to improve as the company shifts toward tech-focused solutions

Smart Cover (a 2025 acquisition for Badger) grew sales by 25% in 2025

landed the largest deal in company history for a project in Puerto Rico that will start in 2026

Software-as-a-Service sales grew by 27% and are now close to 10% of total sales

Best yet, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Bockhorst explained that things should turn around with time, stating,

The second half of 2025 included a concentrated mix of concluding AMI turnkey projects, resulting in base revenue growth that was lower than our five-year forward outlook. Looking ahead, we expect this dynamic to persist through the first half of 2026, until several awarded projects begin multi-year turnkey deployments.

After trading at an average of 43 times FCF over the last five years -- so its valuation was probably a little ahead of itself -- Badger Meter has dropped and now trades at a very reasonable 26 times FCF. I have been and will continue to buy Badger Meter in 2026, and I think it remains an excellent long-term holding, as it brings the world's outdated water infrastructure into the modern era.

Should you buy stock in Badger Meter right now?

Before you buy stock in Badger Meter, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Badger Meter wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Badger Meter. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.