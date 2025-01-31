Why B2Gold (BTG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $2.42, indicating a -0.82% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's shares have seen a decrease of 5.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.43% lower within the past month. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, B2Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

