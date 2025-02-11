Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up on Tuesday. The company's stock gained 4.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, but was up as much as 5.6% earlier in the day. The jump comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.3% on the day.

A senior analyst at the Japanese banking giant Mizuho raised his price target significantly for Axsome on Monday in a note to investors after news broke that Axsome had settled an important piece of litigation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

No generic competition for now

Axsome announced Monday that it had settled its suit with fellow drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals. Axsome was accusing Teva of patent infringement after the latter sought FDA approval to market a generic version of Axsome's key drug, Auvelity. The settlement protects Axsome's exclusive rights over Auvelity for roughly 14 years -- a big win for Axsome.

Mizuho has confidence in Axsome

The resolution led Mizuho's Graig Suvannavejh, PhD, to raise his price target for Axsome from $137 to $195 a share, maintaining his outperform rating. Suvannavejh, who joined Mizuho from Goldman Sachs, explained that the news removes uncertainty around Axsome's bottom line. The clarity makes Axsome more attractive to potential strategic partners -- other drug companies that can help elevate Auvelity sales. He also cited positive momentum from the company's development pipeline. Axsome expects results from two phase 3 trials within the quarter.

Suvannavejh is not alone. Axsome has received positively revised price targets following the settlement from analysts across Wall Street.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axsome Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Axsome Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axsome Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $818,587!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axsome Therapeutics and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.