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AXON

Why Axon Stock Bounced Back After Falling 10% Yesterday

April 08, 2026 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Axon fell 10% yesterday, though it wasn't clear why.

  • At least three Wall Street analysts issued bullish notes on Axon today.

  • The stock price looks attractive as the growth in the business remains on track.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise ›

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), the maker of TASER electrical weapons, body cameras, and related software, were moving higher today, one day after the stock plunged 10%.

There was no clear cause for yesterday's decline. It possibly stemmed from events at the company's Axon Week annual conference, being held this week, or a report about a legal dispute over its new planned headquarters, which will begin a court hearing on Friday.

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However, Axon jumped as much 10.7% today. The gains came in part in response to the ceasefire in Iran, which lifted stocks broadly, but also as several supportive analyst notes came out in response to its conference.

As of 2:04 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.6%, giving up some of its early morning gains.

An officer wearing an Axon body camera.

Image source: Axon.

Is the Axon sell-off overblown?

Axon stock hit an 18-month low yesterday, but today, analysts attending its conference rang in with positive notes.

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $950 to $825 in response to the stock's recent plunge, but maintained its buy rating on the stock. The analyst said the customer panel at Axon Week was "very bullish," and said yesterday's sell-off was due to "non-fundamental factors."

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs gave similar assessments, urging investors to buy the stock on weakness.

What's next for Axon?

We may see more news come out of Axon Week as the conference runs until Friday, and investors should keep an eye on the court hearing starting Friday.

The company's price-to-sales ratio has fallen to close to 10, as cheap as it's been since 2023, and the business prospects continue to look bright. Given the discounted price, the stock looks like a buy.

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Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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