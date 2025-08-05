Why Axon Enterprise Stock Soared Today

Key Points Axon continues to see strong growth across its business.

The company is benefiting from investments in new technologies like generative AI.

Its competitive advantages in law enforcement tech are getting stronger.

10 stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise ›

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) were surging today after the law enforcement technology company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company also raised its guidance for the full year.

As of 10:26 a.m. ET, the stock is up 18.5% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Axon zooms past expectations

Revenue in the quarter jumped 33% to $668.6 million, well ahead of expectations at $641 million.

Growth was balanced across its two business segments: Software and services revenue was up 38.8% to $292.2 million, while connected devices, which includes its TASER electrical weapons and Axon body and dashboard cameras, was up 28.6% to $376.4 million. Annual recurring revenue also rose 39% to $1.2 billion, a sign of strength in the software business.

Axon is also gaining traction with its new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Draft One, a tool that creates first drafts of police reports automatically based on camera footage, and these features are saving its customers many hours of desk work each week.

Bottom-line results were solid as well: Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37% to $172 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumped from $1.22 to $2.12, though that included a boost from a $75 million tax benefit. That's up from the consensus at $1.46 a share.

What's next for Axon

The TASER maker also raised its guidance for the year, calling for revenue of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion, up from a previous forecast of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion. It also raised its adjusted EBITDA target from $650 million-$675 million to $665 million-$685 million.

Axon has established itself as the dominant provider of technology for law enforcement, and it continues to push its competitive advantage with investments in new technologies like AI.

While the stock is expensive, the future looks bright for Axon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axon Enterprise right now?

Before you buy stock in Axon Enterprise, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axon Enterprise wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.