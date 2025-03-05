Why Axon Enterprise Stock Fell in February

The February sell-off in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) began on fears that the company's long streak of quarterly beats might be coming to an end. That didn't happen, but the stock never recovered post-earnings.

Shares of Axon ended the month down 19%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Headwinds on the horizon?

Axon has been a fantastic growth stock, up more than 550% over the past five years. The company sells tasers, body cameras, and software systems to local law enforcement agencies, and has done a great job through the years of both adding to its customer count and finding new products to offer existing clients.

That has come in part due to the use of resale partners, and Axon shares dropped in mid-February after questions were raised about one of those partnerships. Northcoast analyst Keith Housum downgraded Axon shares ahead of earnings in part due to the fallout from Axon ending its partnership with Flock Safety, which Housum said could limit the upside at least in near-term.

A week later, Axon reported results that provided no reason for concern. The company beat both top- and bottom-line expectations, generating year-over-year revenue growth of 34% and earnings growth of 84%. Net revenue retention improved by 100 basis points to 123%, implying that existing customers are expanding the amount they are buying from Axon.

Axon is also becoming more profitable as it grows. Adjusted gross margin improved by 120 basis points from a year ago and operating cash flow grew by 79% to $250 million. The company also finished the quarter with $10.1 billion in future contracted bookings, and set full-year 2025 revenue guidance well above what Wall Street was expecting.

But the stock was little changed following earnings and ended down for the month.

Is Axon stock a buy?

Axon's growth story is becoming the stuff of legends. In 2024, the company grew revenue by more than 30% for its third consecutive year. The 34% revenue growth in the quarter marked the 12th consecutive quarter of at least 25% year-over-year sales growth. And the company post-earnings boosted its estimate of its total addressable market to $129 billion due to the strong reception it is seeing from non-government clients in search of security solutions.

That said, with the stock priced at more than 90 times expected earnings, a lot of that future growth is priced in. And the Northcoast warning, even if a false alarm in the quarter, served as a reminder to investors that highly valued companies can be fragile investments. It doesn't take much to send a stock priced for perfection into a tailspin.

The long-term growth story remains intact, but the outlook for the near future is a little more murky than it was coming into the month. Investors buying in today can be rewarded, but they should brace themselves for increased volatility up ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Axon Enterprise right now?

Before you buy stock in Axon Enterprise, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Axon Enterprise wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.