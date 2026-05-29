Why Is Avnet (AVT) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Avnet (AVT). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avnet due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Avnet's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Record Components Sales

Avnet reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.28%. The bottom line surged 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales increased 34% year over year to $7.12 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 12.09%. The robust third-quarter performance was mainly driven by strength across served markets and record performance in the Electronic Components segment.

Avnet’s Segment Results Show Strength in Core Distribution

In the Electronic Components segment, sales increased 34.7% year over year to $6.67 billion, while operating income margin expanded 5 basis points (bps) to 3.5%. The quarter included record sales for Electronic Components, aided by growth across regions and demand creation activity.

Farnell revenues increased 24% year over year to $454.7 million, and operating income margin expanded 224 bps to 5.2%, marking continued progress in business recovery. Management stated that the ongoing investments in the e-commerce platform and customer experience will help improve the segment’s profitability.

Avnet Sees Broad-Based Demand Lift Across Regions

AVT’s year-over-year revenue growth reflected strength across geographies, led by Asia, where sales increased 39.3% to $3.46 billion and represented 49% of total company sales during the quarter. EMEA revenues climbed 31.3% to $2.05 billion, while the Americas posted a 26.7% increase to $1.62 billion.

Management linked the quarter’s momentum to improving market conditions across core end markets, including industrial, networking and data center, with demand improving across most verticals served. The company also noted lead times trending higher across many component categories, a backdrop that can influence customer ordering patterns.

Avnet’s Margins Improve Sequentially Despite Mix Pressure

Avnet reported a gross margin of 10.4% in the quarter, down 68 basis points year over year, which management attributed largely to sales mix, including a higher percentage of revenues coming from Asia and mix differences in Western regions.

Even with that pressure, profitability improved sequentially. Operating income margin expanded 19 bps to 2.9%, and adjusted operating income margin improved 23 bps to 3.1%, reflecting better operating leverage as volumes recovered, particularly in the West.

AVT Benefits From Pricing Tailwind Concentrated in Memory

A notable development in the quarter was the impact of higher component pricing, most prominently in memory. Management indicated that pricing increases contributed meaningfully to the sales trajectory, with roughly half of sequential sales growth and about one quarter of year-over-year sales growth tied to higher memory pricing.

Avnet emphasized that price increases generally pass through to customers, which can lift gross profit dollars without materially boosting gross margin percentage. It also flagged the potential for additional, smaller price increases across other technologies in the coming months.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Avnet

As of March 28, 2026, AVT had cash and cash equivalents of $202.4 million compared with $286.5 million reported as of Dec. 27, 2025.

The long-term debt was $2.47 billion as of March 28, 2026, unchanged from the previous quarter. Gross debt leverage was 3.6X at the end of the third quarter, and management reiterated its goal to reduce leverage to roughly 3X by the end of 2026.

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, Avnet generated operating cash flow of $9.8 million. During the same period, it repurchased shares worth $138.3 million and paid $85.6 million in dividends.

Avnet’s Outlook Calls for Continued Sequential Growth

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Avnet projects revenues in the range of $7.30-$7.60 billion, which implies approximately 5% sequential growth at the midpoint. The company anticipates adjusted earnings between $1.70 and $1.80 per share, assuming similar interest expense to the third quarter and an adjusted effective tax rate between 21% and 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $6.11 billion and $1.46 per share, respectively.

Operationally, management described book-to-bill ratios as well above parity in all regions and noted backlog growth as customers respond to a tightening supply environment. The company said that its guidance assumes current market conditions persist, with Electronic Components sales growth expected across all regions.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 20.73% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Avnet has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Avnet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.